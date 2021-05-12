Ex-CBI officer who probed Rajiv Gandhi assassination dies of COVID-19 in Chennai

Former Central Bureau of Investigation Superintendent of Police K Ragothaman died in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 76.

He tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai where he breathed his last. He is survived by four children while his wife died some years ago.

Ragothaman was part of the Special Investigation Team that probed the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

He also authored several books on the high-profile assassination case and crime investigations.

He retired as CBI’s Special Unit SP in the mid-2000s. His latest book titled ‘Rarest of rare case - Murder of an advocate’ was published recently.

