/EU drops travel restrictions on Assam, CM calls it ‘vote of confidence’

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Assam, on Saturday (June 20), said that the European Union has removed the negative travel advisory for the northeastern state, a move he described as a significant boost for tourism and investment prospects. Sharing the development on the social media platform X, Sarma said the decision by the 27-member bloc would help increase tourist arrivals from Europe while also opening up greater opportunities for trade and industrial investments in Assam.

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“Encouraging news for Assam. After Australia and Japan, now EU member states have revised their travel advisories and removed restrictive guidance for their citizens visiting the state,” Sarma wrote on X. He added that the decision came soon after a recent visit by EU diplomats to Assam and reflected growing confidence in the state.

“This timely development, following the recent visit of EU diplomats, is a strong vote of confidence in Assam and bodes well for deeper EU-Assam engagement... Grateful to EU Ambassador to India, HE Mr Herve Delphin for his support in taking this forward,” the chief minister said.

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Earlier this month, a high-level delegation from the European Union visited Assam for two days to explore stronger cooperation in trade, business and joint projects aimed at promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.