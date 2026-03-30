/Erratic weather batters Kashmir Valley; landslide in Uri halts traffic, more rain and snow forecast

Kashmir Valley is currently experiencing a spell of erratic weather, with widespread rainfall in the plains and fresh snowfall in the higher reaches since early morning, disrupting normal life across the region. A major landslide struck the Uri area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, where a large portion of a mountainside suddenly collapsed, sending rocks and debris crashing onto a key road. The landslide led to an immediate halt in traffic to prevent casualties, leaving several vehicles stranded on both sides of the affected stretch near Uri.

Authorities quickly mobilized rescue and road clearance teams to the site. Efforts are underway to remove debris and restore traffic movement, though the situation remains challenging due to ongoing weather conditions.

According to the Meteorological Department, intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall, accompanied by gusty winds, are expected to continue across Kashmir Valley until late evening. Another spell of light rain is forecast at a few places on March 31, particularly during the late afternoon.

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Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain unsettled. From April 3 to April 4, the region will likely witness cloudy skies with light rain and snowfall at scattered locations, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. The overall outlook until April 10 suggests continued erratic conditions, with frequent rainfall across the valley. The Meteorological Department has also warned of a heightened risk of landslides in vulnerable areas over the next week, urging caution among residents and travelers.

Meanwhile, farmers have been advised to resume agricultural operations between March 31 and April 2, when conditions are expected to be relatively favorable. Authorities have also urged commuters to follow traffic advisories and plan their journeys carefully in view of the prevailing weather and potential disruptions.



