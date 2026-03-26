/CIK launches raids in Kashmir Valley, targets LeT module linked to Bangladesh and Pakistan

Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Thursday carried out a series of coordinated pre-dawn raids across the Kashmir Valley, targeting suspected operatives linked to a transnational terror module of the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The investigation centres on a network allegedly directed by Shabir Ahmad Lone, a native of Kangan in Ganderbal district and an LeT operative currently based in Bangladesh. Officials said the module was receiving instructions from handlers operating out of both Bangladesh and Pakistan.

According to sources, the group was involved in recruitment, logistics, and the movement of funds to support terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

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The raids were conducted in Srinagar, Shopian, and Ganderbal districts, with at least ten locations searched. A significant focus was placed on Ganderbal, where multiple sites linked to suspected associates were examined. Teams searched for digital devices, arms, explosives, and incriminating material, including extremist propaganda.

The operation was carried out under court-issued search warrants in connection with a newly registered case at CIK Police Station. CIK teams were assisted by local police and CRPF personnel.

While no arrests had been officially confirmed, officials indicated that the searches could lead to major breakthroughs in uncovering the wider network and its cross-border links.

The ongoing operation follows recent intelligence inputs and is believed to be connected to a similar module uncovered last month by the Delhi Police Special Cell, in which three operatives were arrested for allegedly facilitating funding and recruitment from Bangladesh to Kashmir.