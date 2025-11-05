/Encounter in Chhatru: Security forces engage terrorists in intense forest operation

In an early morning operation, Indian Army troops alongside Jammu and Kashmir Police are engaged in an encounter with a group of terrorists in the dense forest area of Chhatru, located in the remote district of Kishtwar of Jammu division. The encounter, which began around 4 a.m. local time, marks the latest escalation in the region's ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

The operation "Op Chhatru" was launched based on credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists hiding in the rugged terrain. Alert troops quickly established contact with the terrorists, leading to an immediate exchange of fire.

"In an intelligence-based operation, in concert with @jk_police, in the early morning hours today, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress," the Corps announced on the micro-blogging platform X, underscoring the joint resolve of the security apparatus.

As the firefight intensified, security forces cordoned off the forested zone to prevent escapes, transforming the area into a tight perimeter. Intermittent bursts of gunfire echoed through the valley well into the morning. The dense foliage and steep inclines of Chhatru, known for its challenging topography, have long provided cover for insurgent activities, making such operations particularly perilous.

According to the sources in security, one Paratrooper from the Indian Army sustained injuries. He was swiftly evacuated to a nearby medical facility, where he is reported to be stable. No casualties have been confirmed among the terrorists yet, but sources suggest that at least two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the cordon.