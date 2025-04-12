A massive earthquake is expected in Delhi and neighbouring regions, with the area being classified as a high-seismic-risk zone. The "Big One", or a "Great Himalayan Earthquake", refer to the possibility of a seismic event along the Himalayan arc, which scientists have been warning about for decades. The Himalayan mountain range sits along a major collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This region has a long history of powerful earthquakes, but seismologists believe a truly catastrophic quake—potentially magnitude 8.5 or even 10—may be overdue, with millions of lives at stake. This will impact Delhi as it is located in zone IV.

The question here is... Are we ready? Are we ready the way Bangkok was when it was rattled by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025, causing widespread destruction and a building collapse in Thailand's capital?

The powerful quake that struck central Myanmar caused significant tremors all the way in Bangkok. The seismic event led to the deadly collapse of a 30-story office tower under construction in Bangkok. Despite this tragic incident, a majority of the city's infrastructure withstood the seismic impact.

Vishal Sharma, Founder Partner & Principal Architect, at Confluence, told WION, "This resilience can be attributed to several factors, including the city's adherence to building codes designed to mitigate risk."

Sharma added, "Thailand's architectural guidelines have been shaped by a 2007 law that mandates earthquake-resistant design for all new buildings. A 2021 revision of the law also implements a new seismic analysis method called Modified Response Spectrum Analysis (MRSA) for buildings taller than 60 meters."

"The guidelines emphasise the need for structures to withstand seismic forces, especially in areas prone to the potential amplification of earthquake ground motions due to the city's soft soil conditions, which make buildings vulnerable to earthquake damage. The authorities have also created a probabilistic acceleration-based seismic zoning map identifying moderate to high-risk zones in Thailand," he added.

What can the world learn from Bangkok, especially a city like Delhi?

The world, especially cities like Delhi, needs to learn from Bangkok. The regions adjoining India's capital, such as Noida and Gurugram, continue to expand with high-rise residential societies, offices and shopping malls.

Mitu Mathur, Director, GPM Architects and Planners, told WION that Bangkok's approach to urban resilience offers critical lessons for the NCR, where Delhi and its expanding neighbouring regions face persistent seismic risks. "Despite its vulnerabilities, Bangkok has prioritised strict building codes, structural safeguards, and risk-informed urban planning to enhance resilience against earthquakes," Mathur said.

The recent 4.0-magnitude earthquake, with its epicentre in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan, was a stark reminder of the city’s seismic vulnerability. While Delhi currently adheres to Zone 4 seismic regulations, transitioning towards Zone 5 standards — typically applied to areas with higher seismic risks — would be a more prudent approach to ensuring long-term safety, Mathur said.

"High-rises, which are becoming the dominant model of development, must be designed with flexible structures and advanced materials capable of absorbing shocks," Mathur said as she also noted that there's a need to ensure that these buildings incorporate well-designed fire escape stairwells and emergency systems are crucial for safe evacuation in the event of a disaster. Retrofitting older buildings in dense areas is also essential to prevent large-scale structural failures.

Mathur said that in addition to individual structures, it is also important to consider the zones in which buildings are constructed. Bangkok restricts high-rises in unstable zones based on detailed seismic risk assessments and the NCR must adopt a similar scientific approach, mapping fault lines and soil stability to ensure strategic urban expansion.

What are the key points for construction in Delhi?

Chanchal Jain, Assistant Director (DFI), told WION, "With dense populations, vertical expansion and a growing infrastructure footprint, the stakes are high." But this also presents an opportunity: to build safer, more resilient cities through a combination of sound urban planning, technology, regulation and awareness.

Jain shared six key points which are needed while construction. Here are they:

1. Urban Planning with Seismic Sensitivity

A city's resilience begins with its blueprint. Identifying earthquake-prone zones is critical—it enables planners to factor seismic risks into the foundational stages of development. This means zoning regulations, infrastructure planning, and building permissions are guided by risk profiles. In India, the seismic zoning map plays a vital role in this. Delhi and parts of NCR fall under Zone IV, indicating a high seismic risk—making it imperative that planning be proactive, not reactive.

2. Stringent Building Codes and Enforcement

Compliance with updated building codes is one of the most effective ways to mitigate earthquake damage. Key components include:

-Seismic zoning considerations tailored to India’s Zones II–V.

-Designing for earthquake loads, accounting for soil type, building material, and structural height.

-Incorporating structural reinforcements like shear walls and bracing based on building usage (residential, commercial, or industrial).

-Safety factors built into the design to enhance durability and resistance during seismic events.

"It’s essential not only to have these codes in place but also to ensure rigorous enforcement during construction and regular audits post-construction," Jain said.

3. Leveraging Seismic-Resistant Technologies

Emerging technologies are revolutionising how we build. New materials, flexible structural systems, and advanced construction techniques are enabling the development of buildings that perform better during seismic activity. By mainstreaming such innovations, especially in high-rise developments across Noida and Gurugram, the region can reduce vulnerability significantly.

4. Early Warning Systems: Gaining Precious Time

While earthquakes cannot be prevented, early warning systems can give residents and emergency services crucial seconds—or even minutes—to prepare. These systems can trigger alerts, shut down utilities, and enable swift evacuations, minimising casualties and chaos. Investing in such infrastructurecould be a game-changer for densely populated urban hubs.

5. Emergency Response and Public Awareness

Preparedness extends beyond systems and structures—it must reach people. Awareness campaigns, regular drills, and public education on what to do during and after a quake are vital. Emergency response plans should be well-defined regularly tested, and inclusive of the city’s most vulnerable populations.

6. Rehabilitation: Planning for Aftermath

Cities must also plan for what comes after the event. Ensuring swift rehabilitation, access to temporary housing, medical care, and restoration of basic services must be integral to disaster management frameworks. Urban resilience is not a one-time effort—it’s an ongoing process that requires regular updates to policies, technologies, and public engagement. Cities like Delhi have a real opportunity to learn from global counterparts and commit to a future where development doesn’t come at the cost of safety.