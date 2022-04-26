During Delhi visit, Poland FM briefs PM Modi, Jaishankar on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Poland's foreign minister, Zbigniew Rau, who is on an India visit, has briefed PM Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Poland, which borders Ukraine, has been majorly impacted by the Russian invasion, leading to a large number of refugees.

Calling the Russian invasion of Ukraine "brutal," Poland's foreign minister, Zbigniew Rau, addressing a press conference in Delhi, said, "the burning issue of Russian aggression on Ukraine was one of the key topics that was touched upon during my conversation with PM Modi as well as with minister Jaishankar."

He explained, "while Poland and India might differ in how we reacted to the war in Ukraine, we believe that we can still build on common values and interests, including the promotion of a credible, rules-based global order and effective multilateralism that we share."

According to UN estimates of the 5.2 million people who have left Ukraine, Poland has taken the maximum number of around 2,922,978. His visit comes at a time when Poland is the chair of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The visiting Polish Minister stressed that "Russia's irresponsive actions in Ukraine are blatantly" violating the world order from which both Poland and India have benefited so much in the past decades. It also had serious implications for global security, including energy and food security, with the consequences both regions are yet to deal with".

Since the Russian invasion, commodity prices have increased globally--from wheat to sunflower oil.

This has led to high inflation, especially in Asia and Africa, affecting many.

In response to a WION question on how he sees India's role in halting the current crisis, FM Rau said, "I must tell you I had a very fruitful conversation concerning the Russian aggression against Ukraine with your foreign minister. I was really impressed by the way we conducted this conversation," adding, "I can assure you that with India we share the same values and the same commitment to rules based global order." He highlighted that "no doubt in my mind that our assessment of the situation is close. Both Poland and India have had tragic experience with foreign imperialism and it's very difficult not to see the present aggression against Ukraine as an attempt to restore Russian imperialism."

This is the first foreign ministerial visit from Poland in 2013. He also called for the conclusion of a trade and investment agreement. During the visit, he met members of the Polish India business forum and addressed the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.