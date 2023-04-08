Drunk passenger aboard IndiGo flight tries to open emergency exit mid-air, arrested

In what comes as another incident of a disorderly drunk man creating ruckus aboard a plane, a 30-year-old passenger has been arrested for attempting to open the emergency exit gate mid-air. The incident transpired on an IndiGo 6E-308 flight bound for Bengaluru, India's Silicon Valley from the capital city of Delhi on Friday.

The passenger identified as Prateek was travelling in the 18F seat when his inebriated state got the better of him. According to the police, he tried to open the flap of the emergency gate as the plane was in full tilt in the air.

“The drunk passenger tried to create trouble for others seated in the plane and attempted to open the flap of the emergency exit,” a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The crew members lodged a complaint against the passenger and a case has been registered under sections 290 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 11(A) of the Aircraft Act.

Meanwhile, IndiGO released a statement saying the unruly passenger was handed over to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers upon landing in Bengaluru.

“On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight and the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru,” said IndiGo.

Not the first incident

Notably, this is not the first instance where a passenger has been accused of trying to open the emergency exit. In January earlier this year, another IndiGo flight saw a flyer attempting to pull out the cover of the emergency exit mid-air.

"A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 5274 from Nagpur to Mumbai, allegedly tried to remove the cover of the emergency exit while the aircraft was in the air and on approach for landing," IndiGo was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

While both passengers failed to open the gate, an accused in the US managed to perform the manoeuvre successfully.

A fortnight ago, a man in the US aboard a Delta Air Lines passenger plane was arrested after opening one of the aircraft's doors and sliding down the emergency exit slide.

The plane was immediately stopped by the pilots as the man jumped onto the back of a baggage cart. The Delta staff initially nabbed the passenger before handing him over to the LAX Police.

(With inputs from agencies)



