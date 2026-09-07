/Drones spotted near Amritsar airport runway: 7 flights diverted to Delhi, security heightened: What actually happened

Drone movement at the runway of the Amritsar airport on Sunday night (Sep 6) prompted immediate security response with authorities immediately diverting at least seven flights to New Delhi. The incident was reported as multiple suspected drones were seen around the operational area of Amritsar International Airport, news agency PTI reported. Later, the airport authority confirmed that drones were too close to the runway. Security was tightened at the airport and surrounding areas as Punjab Police and other central security agencies were alerted.

What actually happened?

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Shri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport Director Anirudh Kumar, in a statement, after the reported incident said that multiple suspected drones were seen hovering around the operational area of the airport prompted authorities to inform police. For about 1 hour and 30 minutes, all flight operations remained suspended. The flights that were diverted to New Delhi were Malaysia Airlines, IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express.

The Punjab police also probed the matter and Raja Sansi police station in Amritsar confirmed that the drones seen near the airport were not part of any suspicious activity or terror activity. It was part of a sports tournament that was organised in a village located at a short distance from the airport. A person had flown a drone to videograph the tournament. According to the rules, flying drones within an 8 km radius of the airport is prohibited. The police assured that legal action will be initiated against those responsible, while he also asked people to not panic.