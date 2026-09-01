/Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after engine failure, all passengers safe

An IndiGo flight from Goa to Delhi made an emergency landing at Manohar International Airport on Tuesday morning after an issue was detected with one of its engines, according to reports. IndiGo flight 6E 2102, operating from Goa to Delhi, departed Manohar International Airport at around 9:16 am. An emergency was declared at approximately 9:25 am, and the aircraft landed safely back at the airport at 9:50 am. The flight was carrying 229 passengers.

According to an IndiGo statement, the aircraft returned to Goa after a technical issue was detected. “The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances,” the statement said. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made every effort to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates. We have also made alternative arrangements for our customers to reach their destination,” IndiGo added further.

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All passengers disembarked safely after the aircraft returned to Goa and were accommodated in the boarding area. Data from aviation tracking service Flightradar24 showed the aircraft turning back towards Goa after flying over the coast of southern Maharashtra. The aircraft was reportedly flying at an altitude of around 14,000 feet when it changed course and returned to the airport. The flight's departure for Delhi has been rescheduled for 3:30 pm, subject to aircraft clearance and operational requirements. The exact nature of the reported engine issue was not immediately available. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks before it can resume operations, subject to the required clearances.

What happened to IndiGo flight 6E 2102?