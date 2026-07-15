/Dr Subhash Chandra performs last rites of father Nand Kishore Goenka, announces Rs 100-cr university in his memory

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra on Wednesday (July 15, 2026) performed the mukhagni (funeral rite) for his father, veteran industrialist and philanthropist Nand Kishore Goenka, who died in Mumbai on July 13. Goenka's last rites were performed at Goenka Udyan in Agroha Dham, located in the Hisar district of Haryana.

Meanwhile, after the funeral rite, addressing people at Goenka Park, Dr Chandra announced that a university named after Nand Kishore Goenka will be established to carry forward his legacy. He said the university will be built on 32 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.



"We have decided to build a university in Goenka Ji's name on 32 acres of land. It will cost around Rs 100 crore. To ensure that his legacy continues, we will introduce courses focused on social service and contributing to society," Dr Chandra said.

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What is the history of Agroha Dham?

Construction of Agroha Dham began in 1976 and was completed in 1984, and it is dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi and Maharaja Agrasen. The site extends across nearly 300 bighas, housing the Shakti Sarovar and magnificent temples. Over the years, it has developed into a centre for education, healthcare and cultural advancement.

Nand Kishore Goenka has played a key role in the construction and development of Agroha Dham, the historic town associated with Maharaja Agrasen, and is widely credited for his invaluable contribution. His last rites were also performed at Goenka Udyan within Agroha Dham. Goenka was among the principal founders of this sacred site and played a key role in giving it a new identity.



Owing to his vision, dedication and development-oriented approach, Agroha Dham gradually earned recognition not only across India but also at the international level. The present stature and prestige of Agroha Dham are regarded as a result of his significant contributions.



Bajrang Das Garg, a leader of the Vaishya community and a close associate of the Goenka family, told the media, "Shri Nand Kishore Goenka was one of the principal founders of Agroha Dham. As a patron of the Vaishya community, he made historic contributions to the development of several social and religious institutions in Hisar as well as across the state of Haryana."



Goenka was among the key individuals associated with the establishment and expansion of this religious site. Through his efforts, Agroha Dham gained recognition not only across India but also among the Agrawal community living abroad. He also made notable contributions in the fields of education and social development in Hisar. He also served as the patron of the Shri Devi Bhawan Mandir Gaushala Trust and held the responsibilities of President and Patron of the Shri Vaishnav Agrasen Gaushala.