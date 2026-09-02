/‘Don’t consider any unfamiliar fish fit for consumption’: Bihar govt urges people amid Nepal floods

Amid the chaos of Nepal floods, the Bihar government has issued an advisory urging people to avoid consuming unknown or unusual fish reportedly reaching parts of the state along with floodwaters from the neighbouring country. The advisory, issued by the state’s dairy, fisheries and animal resources department, cited concerns that fish exposed to dirty drains, dead animals and other contaminants during floods could carry bacteria and viruses. The warning came days after devastating floods in Nepal claimed more than 1,000 lives and caused widespread destruction across towns and villages.

According to the advisory, authorities have received information about unknown and unusual types of fish reaching some areas of Bihar with floodwaters from Nepal. It also said there were reports of some people falling ill after consuming such fish.

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The department has advised residents not to consume fish that are unfamiliar or appear unusual and to avoid buying or selling fish caught from floodwaters in markets. "Without identification and confirmation from the concerned department, do not consider any unfamiliar fish fit for consumption," the advisory said.

Authorities have also asked people to inform local officials if such fish are found and urged them not to pay attention to rumours. The advisory further said anyone experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, dizziness, breathing difficulties or other unusual symptoms after eating such fish should immediately seek medical advice at the nearest health centre or hospital.