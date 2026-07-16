/'Do not deploy Indian sailors': India warns shipping firms over Hormuz amid US-Iran tensions

Amid the worsening security situation in the Strait of Hormuz following the recent flare-up between the United States and Iran, India has directed shipowners, ship managers and recruitment agencies not to deploy Indian seafarers on vessels passing through the strategic waterway. The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) issued the order on Wednesday.

The move is significant for India's more than 300,000 seafarers working on ships across the world, making the country the third-largest supplier of sailors. The decision came after two Indian seafarers were killed in separate attacks on vessels in the region over the past three days. Their deaths have taken the number of Indian nationals killed in the Gulf region since the outbreak of the war to at least 13.

In its order dated Wednesday (July 15, 2026), the DGMA instructed shipowners, ship managers and recruitment companies not to deploy Indian seafarers on vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.

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“Companies are directed to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders,” the notice read.

The shipping regulator said recent attacks on commercial vessels had “significantly” increased the risks for seafarers operating in the conflict-hit region.

"In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region ... the Directorate considers it necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures to safeguard the interests of Indian seafarers serving on board ships operating in the region," the order said.

The regulator also directed masters of vessels to stay alert to the security situation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters while continuously monitoring navigational warnings.

The notice added, “DGMA continues to closely monitor the evolving security situation and remains committed to safeguarding the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers.”

The advisory comes as tensions in the Middle East remain high after US strikes on Iranian military installations raised fears of a wider regional conflict and possible disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Both sides are claiming control over the vital Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the global oil supply. The tensions have also pushed up oil prices, which climbed above $100 during the previous phase of the conflict.