DMRC to regulate metro services on Monday, a day after Janata Curfew

The Delhi Metro services will be regulated for a day on Monday (March 23), a day after the 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday. No Delhi Metro services will be available from 10 AM to 4 PM on Monday. The frequency of the metro trains will also be regulated.

The objective of this staggered metro services plan on Monday is aimed at promoting ‘social distancing’ in order to contain spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro will not run on this Sunday — Janata Curfew — and all metro rail-related services will also remain closed for the day in view of the "Janata curfew", the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had earlier informed.

The directions for the regulation of Delhi Metro on Monday are as follows:

According to a statement issued by the DMRC, metro train services will start from 6 AM across originating stations of all Lines and will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes till 8 AM. During this period, only people involved in essential services like hospitals, fire, electricity, police etc. will be allowed to enter Metro stations on the production of their identification cards to security personnel.

During this period, trains will be available at a normal frequency as used to be available every Monday.*During this period general public can also travel and no identification will be required at the time of entry*.

There will be no metro service during this period. However, all the trains which started at 10 AM from originating stations of all Lines will continue to run till they reach their destination stations.

Metro services will again resume from 4:00 PM from all Lines and will continue till 8:00 PM with a normal frequency for general public.

There will be no metro service from 8:00 PM onwards on any of the lines. However, the last train service starting at 8:00 PM from originating station will continue to run till it reaches its destination.

Parking at the metro stations will also remain CLOSED on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the DMRC, the objective of this staggered metro services plan on Monday is aimed at facilitating all stakeholders with effectiveness and to promote ‘social distancing’ which is very much required to contain spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a nationally televised address, had said India would observe a Janata Curfew on March 22 — from 7 am to 9 pm — in order to practise social distancing at least for a day.