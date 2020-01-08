DMK's Kanimozhi slams call to boycott Deepika Padukone's movies

DMK leader Kanimozhi on Wednesday criticised JNU vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar for not meeting students who were attacked by a masked mob on January 5.

"The VC has not come to meet any of the students nor has he tried to reach out to any students who are protesting. He doesn`t have time to meet students who are injured. FIR has been filed against a student who is injured in the attack," Kanimozhi was quoted as saying.

The DMK lawmaker also slammed the calls on social media to boycott actor Deepika Padukone`s movies after her visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

"I do not watch many Hindi movies, they`re actually making people like me go and watch her movies and support her," said Kanimozhi on being asked about a social media campaign to boycott Padukone`s movie.

The Bollywood actor`s visit to the JNU campus has received both criticism and praise on social media as well as by the political parties.

The actor on Tuesday had joined students protesting against the recent violence on the JNU campus.

She was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised the slogan of "Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim" and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar gave a speech.

