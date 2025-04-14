Leaders of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have raised the issue of the reported slashing of India’s private Hajj quota by 80 per cent, and urged the Ministry of External Affairs of the Indian government to intervene in the matter and ensure all applicants can go on pilgrimage to Mecca.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has appealed to the Prime Minister to speak with the leaders of Saudi Arabia on the issue.

#WATCH | Srinagar | On Saudi Arabia slashing private Hajj quota, National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah says, "I appeal to the Prime Minister to speak with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and urge them to not reduce our quota (of Hajj pilgrims).



People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti, termed the sudden decision ‘disturbing news’ and said that it has caused distress to pilgrims and tour operators.

She also urged the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ‘immediately’ intervene and take up the reported slashing of the private Hajj pilgrim quote for Indian pilgrims by 80 per cent with the government of Saudi Arabia.

“Disturbing news emerging from Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that 80% of India’s private Hajj quota has been cut abruptly,” Mufti said in a post on X on Sunday.

“This sudden decision is causing immense distress for pilgrims and tour operators across the country. Urge Ministry of External Affairs to immediately intervene by taking up this matter with the Saudi government to seek a resolution.”

Disturbing news emerging from Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that 80% of India’s private Haj quota has been cut abruptly. This sudden decision is causing immense distress for pilgrims and tour operators across the country.

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 13, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged MEA S Jaishankar to engage with the Saudi authorities to explore a resolution in the interest of all affected pilgrims.

Abdullah said cancellation of Hajj slots for over “52,000 Indian pilgrims”, many of whom have already completed payments, is deeply concerning.

“This measure is crucial to ease the distress of thousands hoping to undertake the sacred pilgrimage this year,” said Abdullah in a post on X from his official handle.

— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) April 13, 2025

In January 2025, India signed a Haj agreement with Saudi Arabia, finalising a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims.

Union Ministry of Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju signed the agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah in Jeddah.

“Hajj Agreement 2025 signed with Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister for Hajj and Umrah of Kindom of Saudi Arabia. Finalized a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India for Hajj 2025. We are committed to providing the best possible services to all our HajJ pilgrims,” Rijiju said in a post on X in January.

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 13, 2025

There has been no official statement from the Indian government so far on the reported slashing of Hajj quota by Saudi authorities.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has taken many crowd control measures for Hajj this year by imposing new travel restrictions.

It has also decided not to issue visas to children under 12 for Hajj, as per reports, following which the Haj Committee of India cancelled applications of 291 children under 12 years who had applied for a visa to accompany their parents to perform Umrah.

Saudi Arabia has also implemented significant changes to its visa policy for travellers from 14 countries, including India, and suspended one-year multiple-entry visas.

Under the revised rules, visitors from the 14 affected countries can only obtain single-entry visas with a validity of 30 days. Hajj, Umrah, diplomatic, and residency visas remain unaffected by these restrictions.

Saudi officials said some travellers enter on long-term visas and remain beyond their permitted stay to work or participate in Hajj without authorisation.

Hajj is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina, the two holiest cities of Islam in Saudi Arabia. The pilgrimage is performed during a particular period that culminates with Eid-ul-Adha.

This year Hajj is expected to take place from June 4 to June 9, 2025, depending on the sighting of the moon marking the beginning of Zil-Hajj, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.

In India, the Hajj pilgrimage is conducted either through the Hajj Committee of India (HCoI), a statutory organisation under the administrative control of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, or through Private Tour Operators (PTOs) also known as Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs).