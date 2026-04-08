/Dharmadam to Nemom: Top Constituencies to watch in Kerala election 2026

The 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, scheduled for April 9, 2026, have reached a fever pitch as the state prepares for a single-phase battle across all 140 constituencies. This election is a historic test for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) as it seeks an unprecedented third consecutive term, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) mount aggressive campaigns to disrupt the status quo.

constituencies to watch

Dharmadam: The CM’s Citadel

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All eyes are on Dharmadam, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking to solidify his legacy. The LDF campaign, anchored by the slogan "Mattarund LDF Allathe?" (Who else but LDF?), highlights a decade of infrastructure and welfare. However, the UDF has fielded Abdul Rasheed in a bid to capitalize on anti-incumbency, while the BJP's K. Ranjith aims to increase the saffron footprint in this high-profile red bastion.

Palakkad: The Triangular Flashpoint

Perhaps the most watched contest in the state is Palakkad. The constituency is witnessing a true three-way tug-of-war. The UDF has fielded popular actor Ramesh Pisharody to retain their hold, but they face a formidable challenge from the BJP’s Sobha Surendran, a veteran firebrand who has turned the seat into a prestige battle for the NDA. Meanwhile, the LDF’s N. M. R. Rasakh is working to consolidate the Left's traditional base in a seat where margins are expected to be razor-thin.

Nemom: The Capital Clash

In Thiruvananthapuram’s Nemom, the NDA has deployed one of its biggest heavyweights, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. After a strong showing in local body polls, the BJP views Nemom as their best chance for an Assembly breakthrough. They are countered by the LDF and UDF, who have both prioritised this seat to prevent the NDA from opening its account in the state legislature.

Key regional trends to watch

The Malappuram Shuffle: In the UDF stronghold of Malappuram, senior leader P.K. Kunhalikutty has shifted to the Malappuram seat, while K.M. Shaji takes on Vengara. The LDF is attempting an upset in Tanur, where they have fielded P. Mohammed Sameer to counter UDF’s youth leader P.K. Nawas.

Thrissur Dynamics: Following the 2024 Lok Sabha trends, constituencies like Thrissur and Manalur are seeing heightened NDA activity. In Thrissur, Padmaja Venugopal (BJP) is at the center of a complex political narrative involving her family's Congress legacy.

The "Wayanad Effect": In the hill ranges, the UDF is banking on the "Indira Guarantees" released by Revanth Reddy to hold seats like Kalpetta and Sulthan Bathery, while the LDF targets the UDF over perceived delays in landslide rehabilitation.