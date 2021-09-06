Dengue cases spiked in India's capital in August, says report

At least 124 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.

The number of dengue cases for the January 1-September 4 period is also the highest this year since 2018 when the count had stood at 137 in the same duration.

72 cases were reported in August, according to the report, which is about 58 per cent of the total reported cases. No cases have been recorded in the first four days of September.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

The cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November but the period may stretch till mid-December.

According to the civic report issued by the municipal corporations last week, 97 cases of dengue were recorded till August 28 this year.

The month-wise distribution of cases are as follows: January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7) and July (16).

In the previous years, the cases in the same period were 771 (2016), 829 (2017), 137 (2018), 122 (2019) and 96 (2020), as per the report.

However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, the report added.

According to the civic report released on Monday, 57 cases of malaria and 32 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till August 28 this year.

Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.