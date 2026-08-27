/Delimitation row: Congress calls for Lok Sabha strength to be frozen at 543 for 25 years

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (August 27) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call an all-party meeting to discuss the government's proposed delimitation exercise.

Kharge also asked the government to give political parties and state governments enough time to examine the proposals before introducing them in Parliament.

In a letter to Modi, Kharge repeated his earlier request from July 16, 2026. He requested this after reports suggested that a special session of Parliament could be held to discuss delimitation.

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"I had last written to you on July 16, 2026, requesting you to convene an All-Party meeting to discuss the Government's proposals for delimitation," Kharge said.

"I had also requested you to give all political parties adequate time to study such proposals in detail before they are introduced in any special session of Parliament that you may be contemplating," he added.

Kharge said the Congress had a clear position on the delimitation issue and wanted the existing strength of the Lok Sabha to remain unchanged.

"The Indian National Congress is very clear. Maintain the existing strength of the Lok Sabha at 543 for another 25 years," he said.

He also demanded that the current state-wise distribution of Lok Sabha seats remain unchanged for the same period and introducing 33 per cent women reservation on the exisiting seats.

"Maintain the existing state-wise strength in the Lok Sabha for another 25 years," Kharge said.

Kharge seeks wider consultation

Kharge referred to recent remarks by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in a television interview, which indicated that the government could consider calling a special session of Parliament.

"Before you go ahead as indicated by the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, I wish to reiterate my earlier request to you to convene an All-Party meeting to discuss whatever delimitation proposals you have in mind."

"Give all political parties and state governments adequate time to study such proposals," he further said.

Kharge described delimitation as an issue of "enormous significance for the country". He urged the government not to move ahead with the proposals without adequate consultation.

"Please do not again try and bulldoze as you attempted on April 16 and 17, 2026," he said.