/Ex-boyfriend exposes ₹5 lakh MPSC scam as girlfriend breaks up with him after clearing exam

A bitter breakup between a couple allegedly helped expose a question paper leak in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) Drug Inspector (Group-B) examination, with the ex-boyfriend emailing the commission about the alleged malpractice involving his girlfriend.

The woman, identified as Rutuja Patil, allegedly received the leaked question set before the March 22 examination. Her ex-boyfriend, Lokesh alias Gaurav Rajendra Patil, later informed the MPSC about the alleged leak after their relationship ended.

Police said Gaurav subsequently tried to withdraw his complaint, but investigators had already begun probing the allegations. The case has led to the arrest of six people, including three MPSC officials, while the entire Drug Inspector recruitment process has been cancelled.

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How the questions were allegedly leaked

According to the report, Rutuja had enrolled at Kautalya Coaching Classes after responding to an advertisement for the Drug Inspector post. Police alleged that the coaching institute had told students it could gain access to the examination paper.

Assistant Section Officer Vishweshwar Dattatraya Nakate allegedly procured the questions from the MPSC office and handed them to Under Secretary Abhijit Lendave. Lendave allegedly passed them to Assistant Section Officer Gopal Marathe, who then handed them to coaching class director Pravin Patil.

Police said Pravin subsequently gave the question set to Amrut Namdeo Patil, Rutuja’s father, on March 20, two days before the examination. The report said Amrut allegedly paid ₹5 lakh to Pravin for the leaked question set.

Police further said 77 questions from the leaked set matched questions in the 294-question examination paper.

She cleared the exam, then the relationship ended

Rutuja subsequently cleared the examination. The final results, declared on July 22, saw 488 candidates qualify.