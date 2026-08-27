Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Nepal flood: New barrier lake overflows, faces ‘high risk’ of breaching in 3 days, warns China

Nepal flood: New barrier lake overflows, faces ‘high risk’ of breaching in 3 days, warns China

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 18:58 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 18:59 IST
Nepal flood: New barrier lake overflows, faces ‘high risk’ of breaching in 3 days, warns China

Image from affected site for representation Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Chinese authorities warn a overflowing Nepalese barrier lake risks breaching as 3 million cubic metres of water inflow. Regional floods and mudslides have left 359 dead and hundreds missing.

 

A significant barrier lake that has formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal could face a high risk of breaching over the next three days, Chinese authorities have warned. The lake had accumulated around 2 million cubic metres of water by Thursday (Aug 27) morning and was already overflowing, China’s Ministry of Water Resources said.

According to state broadcaster CCTV and the Global Times, another 3 million cubic metres of water is expected to flow into the lake over the next three days, potentially increasing the risk of a breach. The ministry said it was closely monitoring the lake and conducting flood simulations and risk assessments to prepare for a possible breach and support emergency rescue operations.

Also read: Blankets, sleeping bags, solar lamps and more: List of things India sent to Nepal in 47.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The warning comes after catastrophic flash floods and mudslides struck the China-Nepal border region, leaving hundreds dead and more than 1,300 people missing, according to figures released by authorities in the two countries. The numbers vary between agencies due to differences in data collection, verification and coordination.

Nepal reports 359 deaths

In Nepal, police have reported at least 359 deaths and 826 people missing. The National Tourism Board later said 517 foreigners were among those reported missing, including tourists and pilgrims in the affected region.

Trending Stories

Also read: Christian woman ‘abducted’, ‘converted’ to Islam in Pakistan. 11 US lawmakers turn up heat on Islamabad

India accounts for the largest number of missing foreign nationals, with 288 people reported missing. Most were believed to have been travelling towards Mount Kailash, a sacred Hindu pilgrimage site. The US reported 65 missing nationals, while Malaysia reported 51, Ukraine 53, Australia 35 and Britain 33.

Indian nationals missing

India's MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a briefing on Wednesday said that at least 288 Indian nationals remain out of contact, including 73 people working on the Trishuli 1 power project. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is in touch with the project head to obtain more information about the workers, he further said.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics