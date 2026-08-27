/Nepal flood: New barrier lake overflows, faces ‘high risk’ of breaching in 3 days, warns China

A significant barrier lake that has formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal could face a high risk of breaching over the next three days, Chinese authorities have warned. The lake had accumulated around 2 million cubic metres of water by Thursday (Aug 27) morning and was already overflowing, China’s Ministry of Water Resources said.

According to state broadcaster CCTV and the Global Times, another 3 million cubic metres of water is expected to flow into the lake over the next three days, potentially increasing the risk of a breach. The ministry said it was closely monitoring the lake and conducting flood simulations and risk assessments to prepare for a possible breach and support emergency rescue operations.

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The warning comes after catastrophic flash floods and mudslides struck the China-Nepal border region, leaving hundreds dead and more than 1,300 people missing, according to figures released by authorities in the two countries. The numbers vary between agencies due to differences in data collection, verification and coordination.

Nepal reports 359 deaths

In Nepal, police have reported at least 359 deaths and 826 people missing. The National Tourism Board later said 517 foreigners were among those reported missing, including tourists and pilgrims in the affected region.

India accounts for the largest number of missing foreign nationals, with 288 people reported missing. Most were believed to have been travelling towards Mount Kailash, a sacred Hindu pilgrimage site. The US reported 65 missing nationals, while Malaysia reported 51, Ukraine 53, Australia 35 and Britain 33.

Indian nationals missing