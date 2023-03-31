Delhi weather update: Capital city on IMD's orange alert, light drizzle expected today- Check forecast

The national capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday morning and several parts of Delhi also saw waterlogging due to continuous rain showers. According to the weather forecast by Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi, “Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Gohana, Rohtak, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Kosli, Bawal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli”.

The weather on Friday morning in Delhi was relatively chilly and people woke up to cloudy weather. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in the national capital.

"Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/ thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kph) and hail," the IMD said in its forecast for Delhi on Friday.

According to airport authorities, at least 22 domestic flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi till 8 pm on March 30 due to unexpected weather conditions.

In the wake of the rainfall alert, the Delhi airport issued an advisory on Thursday evening, “Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for update flight information".

Other Indian states on IMD alert today

Jammu and Kashmir: Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Kathua, Kishtwar, Samba, Mirpur and Jammu

Haryana: Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Panipat, Jind, Gurgaon

Punjab: Fazilka, Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Barnala

Himachal Pradesh: Chamba, Kangra, Una, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Bilaspur

Uttarakhand: Pauri, Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Nainital

Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Bhind, Shivpuri

Uttar Pradesh: Pratapgarh, Lalitpur, Prayagraj, Hamirpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Balrampur, Mahoba, Badaun, Mirzapur, Aligarh

Bihar: Gaya, Begusarai, Patna, Buxar, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Begusarai

West Bengal: Birbhum, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargam, North 24 Parganas

Tamil Nadu on yellow alert: Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Virudhunagar, Thirunevelli, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Kanyakurmari, Vellore

Assam: Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrupa rural, West Karbi, Cachar, Barpeta

Meghalaya: West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hill

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy skies during the day. The maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is predicted to drop by three to four degrees Celsius over the next three days

