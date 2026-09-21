/Delhi SIR: Why 3.31 million electors have been sent notices? WION Explains

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a large-scale verification exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls in Delhi has created a stir as prominent political figures including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP veteran LK Advani, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, EAM S Jaishankar were among the 3.31 million electors who received notices over discrepancies in their details.

Other prominent names on the list include former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Election Commissioner SS Sandhu. They were issued notices over discrepancies in the details furnished during the electoral roll revision exercise.

The EC has, however, said that no elector's name can be deleted without providing an opportunity to be heard and issuing a proper, speaking and appealable order.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

But why 3.3 million voters in Delhi received poll panel's SIR notice?

Not being mapped to the last SIR (First phase) is the single biggest reason for the Election Commission of India (ECI) issuing notices to those on the draft electoral roll for Delhi

This reason alone accounts for 42% of notices

Name mismatches with the previous roll and age differences with parents or children is the factor for notices for the remaining percentage of people

While, 59,791 notices have no reason listed against them

These trends are drawn from the list of persons to whom notices have been issued, uploaded by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi

For 4% people who have been issued notices there are multiple discrepancies. The average age of the person issued a notice is 40 years and that the oldest person issued a notice is 125 years old