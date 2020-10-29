Delhi sends new name for acting head of Indian mission in Islamabad 

India has sent a new name to Pakistan for the post of acting head of Indian high commission in Islamabad. The name proposed is of ex-director, Pakistan--Suresh at the Ministry of external affairs and will be the Deputy Commissioner of India and overall chargé d'affaires at the mission.

While no decision has been taken by Pakistan yet on the acceptance of the name, WION has learnt not much of a problem will come this time.

Remember Pakistan had denied a visa for Jayant Khobragade, a senior Indian diplomat whose name was earlier proposed by New Delhi in June. Pakistan rejected Khobragade's name since they said he is too senior for the post.

Khobragade who has served in Russia, Kazakhstan, Spain and Pakistan was India's envoy to Kyrgyz Republic between 2013 to 2017.

As a protocol, countries send names of the envoys and diplomats, it will appoint to the country of the appointment. Usually, not much of a problem comes and the country of appointment accepts the name without much of an ado.

The Indian mission in Pakistan and the Pakistani mission in Delhi are headed by Deputy high commissioners. Ties between the 2 countries had deteriorated last year after New Delhi removed the special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into 2 union territories (UT)--UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh.

Pakistan in reaction had expelled the then Indian Envoy to Islamabad, while refused to send its newly appointed envoy to New Delhi. With the espionage scandal earlier this year involving Pakistani diplomats, New Delhi announced the cutting of staff of Pakistani high commission by 50% and reduced its mission strength in Islamabad by half.