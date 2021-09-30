Delhi schools to mark unvaccinated teachers on 'leave' after October 15

India's capital city has decided that all unvaccinated staff members will be marked as 'on leave' from October 15.

The Delhi government has declared that if any teaching and non-teaching staff member is not vaccinated till October 15, they will not be allowed to return to school till they are fully vaccinated. To top it, their absence from the school campus will be marked as a leave.

"We all are aware that the country is threatened with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to take all effective measures to prevent the spread of the same," said Directorate of Education (DoE) Director Udit Raj in an official order.

This decision comes as the local schools are slowly reopening after months of staying closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The schools under DoE have been reopened in a phased manner, so it is the prime concern of the Delhi government that the environment of the schools remain safe with the appropriate implementation of SoPs and measures," he said. "All such teachers and school staff who have not got themselves vaccinated by October 15 should not be allowed to attend the school and their absence would be treated as on leave."

However, this decision has not come as a shock. A little while ago the DoE had ordered all government schools to make sure their staff members are fully vaccinated before the students return to classrooms.

Meanwhile, the decision to reopen school for students of classes VI to VIII will be declared after the incoming Indian festivals are over, the minister reported.

"As suggested by the experts, it was decided to consider opening middle school classes 6-8, after the festive season. As suggested by the experts, it was decided to consider opening middle school classes 6-8, after the festive season," Baijal said in a tweet.