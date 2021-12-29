Delhi reports highest COVID-19 cases since May; Goa announces restrictions

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the Goa state government on Wednesday imposed new restrictions to combat the virus.

Cinema halls and entertainment outlets in Goa were ordered to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Fully vaccinated people and only those with negative COVID-19 certificates will be allowed entry into the state, the local government announced.

India's capital on Wednesday recorded 923 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with active cases at 2,191. The Delhi government had earlier announced a Yellow alert in the capital due to rising COVID-19 cases while ordering the metro train services to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

According to Delhi's health department, the new virus cases were the highest since May 30 and almost double the number of cases recorded from the previous day. The virus positivity rate stood at 1.29 per cent from 0.89 per cent reported on Tuesday. The capital had recorded 496 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

At least 1,068 patients are in home isolation, the capital's health department informed.

Karnataka reported 566 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths with the total number of active cases at 7,771. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's capital Mumbai reported 2,510 COVID-19 cases which is the highest daily cases since May 8.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in India's financial capital since last week. The local authorities have also sealed buildings and declared one containment zone in Mumbai.

Punjab on Wednesday reported the first Omicron case after a man who had recently returned from Spain was detected with the new variant. Jammu and Kashmir also recorded a rise in cases with 104 coronavirus cases.

