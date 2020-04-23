Delhi reports 128 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours; death toll rises to 50

India's national capital reported 128 more coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has now climbed to 2376, including 1518 active cases.

Fifty people have died to virus, according to the health department.

Meanwhile, in Gujrat, 217 more coroanvirus cases were reported with nine more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus cases in the state have now surged to 2,624, including 2,254 active cases.

The state health department reported that 258 people have been cured.

112 people have died due to the virus in Gujarat.

In Maharashtra, 774 cases of the virus were reported today. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now risen to 6,427.

Fourteen people have died due to virus in the state.