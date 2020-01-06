Delhi Police conducts flag march in Jawaharlal Nehru University after violence

Delhi Police on Monday said it had received a number of complaints in connection with violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and would be registering an FIR soon even as it conducted a flag march in the campus on Sunday night to ensure there were no more fringe elements in the campus.

"This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education," the BJP said.

Meanwhile, the Human Resource Development (MHRD) called the registrar of JNU to his office today to discuss the situation.

On Monday, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa held a meeting with students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University at the police headquarters where the students handed over a set of demands to the official.

The letter, containing the set of demands, addressed to the Commissioner of Police (CP) urged him to assure "urgent medical assistance to the injured students", "arrest of all goons involved in the attack", "rescue of the students who are stuck both inside and outside the campus" and to ensure normalcy in the campus.

A student delegation was visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre where those injured in the JNU campus violence have been admitted.

Over eighteen students have been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods on Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI)