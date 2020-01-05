JNU violence: Amit Shah asks Delhi Police Commissioner to take necessary action

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take necessary action following violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Shah also ordered an inquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report on the incident as soon as possible.

"Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon`ble Minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible," Office of the Home Minister of India tweeted from its official handle.

Joint CP, Western Range, Shalini Singh is to carry out the inquiry into the incident.

The development comes after several masked men mob entered the JNU campus and assaulted several students and professors with sticks and rods.

According to officials, seven ambulances have been sent to the JNU and 10 more are on standby.

Heavy police have been deployed at the main gate of the university following the violence.

"I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I am bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," JNU Students` Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh was quoted as saying.

She has been admitted to the AIIMS here for treatment. Several other students were also injured in the incident.