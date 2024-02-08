Delhi-Noida border witnesses massive traffic jams as farmers call for protest
Story highlights
Massive traffic jams were witnessed on Delhi-Noida border on Thursday as the security personnel have been deployed to check the vehicles after a protest call by different farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said.
India's capital city on Thursday (Feb 8) witnessed massive traffic jams on the Delhi-Noida border after farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida called for a protest march to Parliament pressing for their demands.
As per news agency PTI reports, the police have denied permission to the farmers from entering the city prompting heightened security measures at Delhi borders.
The security personnel have also been stationed at the site to check the vehicles.
#WATCH | Traffic snarls at Delhi-Noida, Chilla border as security is heightened, in view of the farmers' protest march pic.twitter.com/Kr3jnpsFpI— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024
(With inputs from agencies)