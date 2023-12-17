Delhi Metro: Woman dies after her saree gets stuck in closing doors, enquiry launched

A 35-year-old woman died Saturday (Dec 16) after getting severely injured during an accident on the Delhi Metro.

The woman suffered brain and chest injuries on Thursday after her saree got stuck in the door of the Metro train. The woman got dragged for several metres at the Inderlok Metro Station.

She was immediately rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The commissioner of Metro railway safety said an enquiry was launched into the incident.

The woman had entered the train but she later turned back to get her child who was left behind as observed in the CCTV footage seen by the officials.

In the meantime, her saree got stuck in the closing doors.

As the train departed the station, the woman was dragged for several metres on the railway tracks.

After being denied admission into at least two hospitals, she was finally admitted into Safdarjung. As per the doctors who received her, the woman was in critical condition when she arrived in an “unconscious state”.

"She had diffused axonal injury (which occurs due to a blunt injury that causes the brain to rotate and shift rapidly inside the skull) and also a fracture on the right side of the head,” the doctors said.

The woman, identified as Reena, was a widow whose husband had passed away in 2014. She used to sell vegetables to sustain her family and is survived by her 10-year-old son, Hiten, and 12-year-old daughter Ria.

"Who will take care of her children now? Who will pay their school fees?" asked Reena's sister-in-law, Monika Sonkar, at the hospital.



The relatives of Reena initially refused to take the dead body and demanded compensation from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.