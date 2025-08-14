/Delhi horror: Woman raped and beaten by friend and three others after spiking her drink, act filmed

A woman was raped by four men in Delhi on Sunday night who allegedly spiked her drink. The incident happened in the Civil Lines area of the capital, and the accused were known the victim. The accused are on the run, and the police have registered a case. The 24-year-old told the police that one of the accused was a male friend of her's who invited her to a party at his house in Civil Lines. "She accepted the invitation and went to the house near Under Hill Road," the police said. When she reached his place, there were three other men - one of them was an acquaintance, and the other two were not known to her. The five of them "drank and partied together till late at night". The victim said that "sometime during the night, her drink was spiked and she became semi-conscious." The woman said in her complaint that the accused men took her to the washroom and raped her. They also filmed the act, she said.

The four men also beat her up and threatened her that if she went to the police, they would upload the video on the internet. "The men dropped her outside her house and left. The woman then called the police and reported the matter," the police said. A woman official attended to her and also took her for a medical examination. Her family was informed, and she was also counselled to cope with the mental trauma of the incident. A case of rape was registere,d and the police started investigating the matter. They reached the house of the accused, but they had run away. Police are searching for the four men.

Recent sexual assault cases in Delhi-NCR

Several cases of sexual abuse have been reported from the Delhi-NCR region in the past weeks. A woman complained that on August 2, a man at Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway masturbated to her while she was waiting for a cab. A 32-year-old man named Abhilash Kumar was arrested in the matter this week.