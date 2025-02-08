Early trends in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections indicate a shift in voter preferences, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gaining ground, particularly in middle-class-dominated constituencies, said a report by India Today. This shift comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured decisive victories in both the 2015 and 2020 elections, largely due to strong support from Delhi’s middle-class and Purvanchali voters.

As the counting progresses, the BJP is leading in several constituencies across East Delhi, South Delhi, Central Delhi, and New Delhi areas where middle-class voters hold significant influence. Additionally, the party is performing well in 25 seats where Purvanchali voters—people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar—play a key electoral role.

One of the most closely watched contests is in the New Delhi constituency, where former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is facing stiff competition from BJP candidate Parvesh Verma. Kejriwal had won this seat comfortably in previous elections, but the current trend suggests a shift in voter sentiment, particularly among middle-class voters, who constitute approximately 40 per cent of Delhi’s electorate.

Political analysts suggest that issues such as governance, local infrastructure, and economic concerns may have contributed to the changing voter dynamics. The BJP’s campaign has focused on positioning itself as an alternative to AAP, highlighting its national leadership and promises of a “double-engine government” to accelerate development in the capital.

AAP, which has governed Delhi since 2015, had built its electoral base on promises of improved public services, including free electricity, water, and better healthcare. However, the early election trends suggest that a section of its traditional voter base may have moved towards the BJP, reflecting dissatisfaction with certain policies or local governance issues.

With counting still underway, final results will determine whether the BJP can convert its early lead into a decisive victory or if AAP can recover lost ground. If the trends hold, Delhi could see a change in government for the first time in 27 years, marking a significant political shift in the capital.