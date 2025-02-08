Early trends in the Delhi Assembly elections indicate that senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan is trailing in the Okhla constituency, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manish Chaudhary taking the lead.

While multiple rounds of counting remain, the initial figures suggest that the Congress may have played a role in reducing AAP’s vote share in the Muslim-majority constituency.

If Manish Chaudhary secures victory, it would mark the first time since 1993 that a non-Muslim candidate has won the South East Delhi seat. The Okhla constituency has a significant Muslim population, estimated to be around 60 per cent.

Amanatullah Khan has represented Okhla in the Delhi Assembly since 2015 and has been a prominent political figure in the area. His rise to prominence was closely linked to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Shaheen Bagh, a key issue in the constituency.

Khan first contested the Okhla seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections on a Lok Jan Shakti Party ticket but was unsuccessful. However, in 2015, he won the seat as an AAP candidate, defeating BJP’s Braham Singh by a margin of 60,000 votes. His victory in the 2020 Assembly elections was even more decisive, as he secured 1.3 lakh votes out of the 1.9 lakh votes cast in Okhla.

The current trends indicate a shift in voter preferences, with BJP making inroads in the constituency. The Congress’ performance in the region may have influenced the outcome by drawing votes away from AAP.

As counting progresses, all eyes remain on Okhla to see whether Amanatullah Khan can stage a comeback or if the constituency will witness a political shift after three consecutive AAP victories.