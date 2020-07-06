Delhi crosses 1 lakh coronavirus cases; Maharashtra records over 9,000 deaths

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 5,368 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours along with 204 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now climbed to 2,11,987 with the death toll surging to 9,026.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 87,681, the state health department said. Maharashtra's capital Mumbai reported 1,201 new coronavirus cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 85,326.

The death toll in India's financial capital due to coronavirus has risen to 4,935.

India's national capital crossed 1 lakh cases on Monday with the total number of cases rising to 1,00,823 with 25,620 active cases.

Forty-eight deaths were reported on Monday as the total COVID-19 death toll in Delhi rose to 3,115.

Amid the rising number of cases, the Delhi government said that 5,327 RTPCR tests were conducted today along with 8,552 rapid antigen tests. The government said the total tests done so far was 6,57,383.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 1,843 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 25,317.

The death toll due to the virus in the state has gone up to 401 with Bengaluru reporting 981 cases which is the highest one-day spike in coronavirus cases.