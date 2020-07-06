Many states have lower coronavirus rate than national average of 6.73%, says government

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, the health ministry said today that many states have reported lower coronavirus rate than the national average of 6.73 per cent.

India now has the third-highest case of coronavirus with 697, 413 infections next only to the United States and Brazil. The fatalities due to the virus in India has now reached 19,693

The health ministry said that the national rate for coronavirus infections stands at 6.73 per cent.

The government stressed that was increased emphasis on testing, contact tracing and clinical management of the COVID-19 cases as the virus cases continued to climb in the country even as the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) said that over 10 million coronavirus tests have so far been done in India.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 933 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours with the total active cases rising to 8,718. The death toll in the state due to the virus has risen to 809.

Bihar reported 276 coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 12,140 in the state.

As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to come forward and donate blood plasma.

"Out of 25,000 active patients, 15,000 are being treated at home. Death rate has also come down. We've also started the country's first corona plasma bank. Our trials have shown that plasma therapy can help moderate patients improve significantly," the Delhi chief minister asserted.

COVID19 cases have crossed 1 lakh mark in Delhi but there is no need to panic as around 72,000 people have also recovered:

