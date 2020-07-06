Covid-19: 24,248 new cases, 425 deaths in last 24 hours as India becomes the third worst-hit nation

India reported a spike of 24,248 new coronavirus cases and 425 deaths in the past 24 hours on Monday.

Positive cases stand at 6, 97,413 including 2, 53,287 active cases, 4, 24,433 cured/discharged/migrated & 19,693 deaths

As many as 1, 80,596 samples were tested on Sunday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. Till 5 July, India has tested 99, 69,662 samples.

India went past Russia on Sunday to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.

Russia has 6, 81,251 infections while Brazil has 15, 78,376 and the US has 29, 54,999 cases, according to Worldometer which compiles the COVID-19 data from around the globe.

Meanwhile, more than 6 million individuals have recovered from COVID-19 around the world, days after 11 million cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed globally.

(With inputs from agencies)