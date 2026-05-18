/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes Metro to office as ‘Metro Monday’ drive begins after PM Modi’s fuel-saving appeal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday (May 18) launched the ‘Metro Monday’ initiative following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve oil and fuel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. To mark the launch of the campaign, Gupta travelled by Metro from Kashmere Gate station to ITO Metro station and later took an electric feeder bus to the Delhi Secretariat. She was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Verma and Ravindra Indraj during the journey.

The initiative has been introduced to encourage the use of public transport and promote fuel conservation under the broader ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan’ framework. According to the Delhi government, several ministers and senior officials used Metro services and other forms of public transport to commute to their offices on the first day of the campaign.

Addressing citizens during the launch, Gupta urged people to make greater use of public transport, saying it would help conserve fuel and reduce pollution levels in the national capital. “I would like to request all citizens that we all should use public transport as much as possible. This will not only save fuel for the country but is also extremely essential for our Delhi. Today, under the call of ‘Metro Monday,’ I, all my fellow ministers, legislators, and officials and I have made efforts to ensure that today there is maximum use of the metro or public transport,” Gupta said.

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She added that it was encouraging to see many residents choosing to travel by Metro on Monday and thanked citizens for supporting the initiative.

Govt’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption

Earlier, the Delhi Chief Minister had announced a series of administrative and public measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and improving mobility in the city. These included a proposal for two days of work-from-home each week, a one-year freeze on official foreign visits and an appeal for citizens to observe a weekly ‘No Vehicle Day’.