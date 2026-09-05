/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at ISKCON Temple, seeks happiness for everyone

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at the ISKCON Temple on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami and sought the blessings of Lord Krishna. She said that Janmashtami is not only a celebration of the divine birth of Lord Krishna but also a festival of devotion, joy and spiritual bliss.

She added that Lord Krishna’s life and teachings continue to inspire humanity to follow the path of truth, righteousness, duty and compassion.

The Chief Minister extended her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens and the people of Delhi on Janmashtami. She prayed that Lord Krishna’s blessings bring happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being to everyone.

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Recently, the Delhi CM visited the Sri Lakshmi Narayani Temple in Vellore, Tamil Nadu and offered prayers to Goddess Lakshmi. She performed the traditional rituals and sought the blessings of the deity.

The Chief Minister prayed for happiness, peace, good health and prosperity for all. She said that Varalakshmi Vratam is a sacred festival rooted in faith and devotion and is associated with prayers for the well-being and prosperity of families.

The Delhi CM in recent months have taken up several development work. Last she inaugurated 'Arpan', a donation centre for old clothes at Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station, marking a significant step towards promoting sustainable waste management and advancing a circular economy in the National Capital.