/Delhi civic body flags only 62 of 3 million buildings as 'dangerous' amid outcry over Satya Niketan tragedy

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducts an annual survey to identify dangerous and dilapidated buildings across the capital, particularly before the monsoon. However, the lack of timely and effective action against buildings already declared unsafe has raised questions over the exercise and its effectiveness. The current condition of several buildings declared dilapidated by the MCD highlights the problem.

In 2021, the MCD declared a building in Gaffar Market dilapidated on the basis of a report by IIT Roorkee. Despite the declaration, no effective action has been taken against the structure. Thousands of shops continue to operate from the market, raising concerns over the safety of traders, workers and visitors. A similar situation exists at building number 18 in Pocket B-6, B-Block, Krishna Kunj, Rohini Sector 15. The MCD had declared the building dilapidated around four years ago, but no permanent solution has been found so far. Authorities erected barricades around the structure and marked it as a danger zone, but the building remains in the same condition.

This raises a critical question: who will be responsible if the building collapses? The problem is not confined to privately owned buildings. The MCD's zonal office in Old Delhi is itself in a dilapidated condition. In several places, mortar has peeled off the walls, leaving parts of the building visibly damaged. The structure is also located close to an underground metro line, and vibrations are reportedly felt inside the building whenever a metro train passes.

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Despite the condition of the building, the Municipal Corporation has not been able to carry out the required repairs. AAP councilor Ariba Khan recently raised the issue of the building's dilapidated condition during a standing committee meeting. The building houses the MCD's zonal property tax and education department offices, making its condition particularly concerning for employees and visitors.

Only 62 buildings declared dangerous out of 3 million surveyed. Which are the areas in Delhi?

Every year, the MCD conducts a pre-monsoon survey to identify dangerous buildings in Delhi. This year, around 30.7 lakh buildings were surveyed, but only 62 were declared dangerous. The Karol Bagh zone recorded the highest number, with 19 buildings identified as dangerous. This was followed by nine in the West zone, eight in the Central zone, four in the South zone and five in the City-Sadar Paharganj zone.

However, no dangerous buildings were identified in the Shahdara North, Shahdara South and Civil Lines zones. The figures have raised questions about the effectiveness of the annual survey, particularly as incidents of building collapses have also been reported in areas where the latest survey did not identify any dangerous structures.