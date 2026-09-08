Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday (September 8) visited AIIMS to meet people injured in the September 6 Satya Niketan building collapse, which claimed seven lives. She assured the victims and their families that the government would provide the best possible medical treatment and financial assistance. Gupta said 12 people were rescued from the collapsed structure in an injured condition, while seven were found dead. Among the deceased were two labourers, she said. Another labourer injured in the incident is undergoing treatment at AIIMS and is currently stable despite sustaining a serious leg injury.

"I have met the injured children. 12 people were brought out in an injured state; seven of them were found dead. Two of those seven were labourers. One labourer is admitted here and is currently doing well; he has a severe leg injury that is being treated," Gupta said. The Chief Minister said two children receiving treatment at the hospital were in stable condition and were expected to be discharged on Tuesday. Another child, however, remained in the ICU and was in a more serious condition.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The two children admitted here are completely fine and will be discharged today. One child is in the ICU; his condition is more serious, and he is undergoing treatment there," she said. During her visit, Gupta also met the parents of the injured children and assured them of government support, including medical assistance and financial aid.

"I have also met the parents; considering the situation, we have assured them that the best possible medical care will be provided and that the government will offer full support and assistance. We will also provide financial aid to the families of these children and labourers," she said. Gupta said the families of the children who died in the collapse had collected the bodies and left Delhi. She added that the administration had made the necessary arrangements and continued to remain in contact with the bereaved families.