/Delhi building collapse: HC orders MCD to launch high-level inquiry after incident claims 7 lives

The Delhi High Court on Monday (September 7) ordered the MCD to launch the highest executive-level inquiry into the collapse of the building at Satya Niketan, calling the incident “unfortunate”. The incident has claimed the lives of at least seven people, prompting the MCD to suspend five officials from its South Zone with immediate effect.



The court ordered that the probe specifically determine whether the building had valid and necessary permissions, identify the officials accountable for any lapse or failure at the authorities' level, and outline the action taken or proposed against those held responsible.



The court further directed the MCD to conduct a thorough inspection, within one week, of all PG accommodations under its jurisdiction. This inspection will evaluate whether these premises are operating in accordance with required permissions and applicable building bye-laws, and will also determine the number of students residing in each PG accommodation.

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The court also observed that if the authorities had remained alert and properly performed the legal duties entrusted to them, such an unfortunate incident could, prima facie, have been prevented. Along with this, the court told the MCD to submit a written statement (affidavit) stating whether there are any statutory or executive rules that control PG accommodations and hotels in Delhi. The court also directed Delhi University to submit a written statement showing how many students from outside Delhi are admitted into its affiliated colleges, and how many hostels are currently being run either by the university or by the government.

PG owner apprehended in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the owner of the five-storey boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area that collapsed on Sep 6 has been apprehended by police. He has been identified as Hariram Bansal and was apprehended by police from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, near the Haryana border.