/Delhi-bound IndiGo flight with 175 onboard returns to Patna airport: Here's why

Delhi-bound IndiGo Airlines flight (6E 5009) carrying 175 passengers from Patna encountered a bird strike soon after taking off from Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, Bihar, on Wednesday morning. Following the strike, the aircraft was returned immediately after it had taken off from Patna at 8.42 am.

"All passengers are safe, and the aircraft returned safely after suffering a bird strike shortly after takeoff," said Krishna Mohan Nehra, Director of Patna Airport, Hindustan Times reported. "We are making alternate arrangements for the passengers, as the aircraft has been grounded," said an airline official.

Meanwhile, the news agency PTI confirmed that following the bird's hit, one of the engines of the aircraft had developed a technical snag. All the 175 passengers and crew members were safe, officials said.

"IGO5009 Patna to Delhi reported bird hit after takeoff at 0842 IST, one dead bird in pieces found on runway during inspection. The same was advised to the aircraft through the Approach Control Unit. Message received from the approach control unit that aircraft requested to come back to Patna due to vibration in one engine. Local stand-by was declared and the aircraft landed safely at 0903 IST on runway 7. All passengers are safe," a statement issued by Patna airport said.

Patna Airport: The 11 most critical airports in India

Slaughterhouses in the Phulwari Sharif area near Patna Airport in Bihar have been drawing birds, raising safety concerns. The Airports Authority of India has continuously flagged the issue of bird activity near the airport to the Bihar government, citing the abattoirs as the cause.

Patna Airport is marked as one of the 11 most critical airports in India due to several obstructions and its short runway. In response, the Bihar government has asked the Centre to send a multidisciplinary team to examine the obstructions and recommend solutions. In June, Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena wrote to the Civil Aviation Ministry's Secretary about the issue, according to a report by HT.