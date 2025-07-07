/Air India flight AI 926 en route to Delhi from Riyadh diverted to Jaipur, Passengers opt for road travel—Here's why?

Air India flight AI 926 en-route to Delhi from Riyadh was diverted to Jaipur International Airport late on Sunday following the bad weather in the national capital. The flight, which was supposed to land at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) at around 1 am on July 7, was forced to divert the aircraft and land in Jaipur, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Citing the sources, the news agency reported that passengers were offered alternative flight options to Delhi after the flight landed at Jaipur. However, the flight passenger opted to travel by road.

Air India pilot collapsed

In a separate development, on Friday morning, an Air India pilot collapsed inside the cockpit shortly before he was scheduled to operate a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi, according to a report in HT.

Air India later confirmed that the incident involved a “medical emergency” affecting the pilot assigned to flight AI 2414 to Delhi on July 4. The pilot was in the cockpit and preparing to sign off the pre-flight documents when he suddenly collapsed.

The flight was subsequently delayed and later operated by a different pilot, the airline added. This incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of Air India operations following the tragic crash of flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which claimed 270 lives.

Separately, Delhi has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Sunday, significantly impacting daily life. On Monday morning, intense downpours led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, including the Mehrauli-Badarpur road.