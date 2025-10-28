The direction of the Commission for Air Quality Management announcedon Tuesday that all commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi and non-compliant with BS-VI norms will be prohibited from entering the national capital from November 1,to curb rising air pollution in the national capital.

A public notice released by the transport department confirmed that entry of all BS-IV commercial goods vehicles will be allowed in Delhi up to October 31, 2026, as a transitional measure. However, commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi, BS-VI diesel vehicles, BS-IV diesel vehicles (till October 31, 2026), and those powered by CNG, LNG, or electricity will remain exempt from the restrictions. The notification clarified that curbs under different stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for commercial vehicles will continue to apply whenever a specific stage is enforced.

Blanket ban on BS-IV commercial goods vehicles

During a meeting on October 17, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) approved a blanket ban on the entry of polluting commercial vehicles into Delhi starting November 1, to address the capital’s worsening air pollution. Meanwhile, transporters expressed hope that the government may consider extending the relaxation for BS-IV compliant vehicles.

Meanwhile, Bhim Wadhawa of the All India Motor Transport Congress stated that there is one year for them during which BS-IV compliant vehicles will be allowed entry. In response to the major, Rajendra Kapoor of the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association stated that they would hold a meeting to come upwith a conclusion on their next move.