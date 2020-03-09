Delhi airport takes measures to tackle coronavirus scare

In the wake of recent coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Airport on Monday said that the airport is taking all necessary precautions to combat the virus.

The statement read, "The Delhi Airport is taking precautions to stay safe and keep the coronavirus away from our doorstep."

The Twitter handle of Delhi Airport also attached some photographs on the precautions being taken at the airport.

The statement added, "Now is the time to prepare for COVID-19. Simple precautions and planning can make a big difference."

Glimpses of Delhi Airport taking precautions to stay safe and keep #coronavirus away from our doorstep.

There were 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak has caused the deaths of over 3300 people across the globe.