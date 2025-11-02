/Delhi air quality dips to ‘severe’ category as thick fog blanket city, AQI crosses 400 Mark

The air quality of Delhi deteriorated further on Sunday, November 2 and fell into the ‘severe’ category with an overall AQI reading marking more than 400, compared to 303 the day before. The rise of AQI levels in the national capital marks a sharp escalation in pollution levels within 24 hours.

On Sunday, the air quality at AIIMS Delhi and surrounding areas was recorded in the ‘severe’ category, showing the reading of AQI to 421 after a thick smoke and fog blanketed Delhi, reducing the visibility level sharply, according to a report in news agency ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a layer of shallow fog mixed with smoke covered multiple parts of the city. An IMD expert said the poor visibility resulted from the combined impact of both smoke and fog.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that several monitoring stations across the capital recorded air quality in the ‘severe’ range, while some locations remained in the ‘very poor’ category.

At 8 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was reported as follows: Anand Vihar (298), Alipur (258), Ashok Vihar (404), Chandni Chowk (414), Dwarka Sector-8 (407), ITO (312), Mandir Marg (367), Okhla Phase-2 (382), Patparganj (378), Punjabi Bagh (403), RK Puram (421), Lodhi Road (364), Rohini (415), and Sirifort (403).

Stage 2 of GRAP invoked

Most readings placed the air of the city firmly in the ‘severe’ or ‘very poor’ zones. Since Diwali, several areas across Delhi-NCR have consistently recorded ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ air quality levels, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in force.