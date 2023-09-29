Delhi $3 million hiest case: 2 accused arrested from Chhattisgarh, some jewellery recovered

Two accused have been detained in connection with the sensational $3 million (Rs 25 crore) jewellery heist case which took place in the Indian capital city, New Delhi. The accused were arrested from the western state of Chhattisgarh and will be brought to Delhi tomorrow, police said.

According to the Delhi police, around 18kg of gold and diamond jewellery have been recovered from their possession. The main accused Lokesh Shrinivas and his accomplice Shiva have a history of breaking into jewellery shops.

Delhi police's interrogation underway

The two are being interrogated about their alleged roles in the robbery and the modus operandi behind the incident. The case is being probed by both the Crime Branch and the local police.

The incident occurred at Umrao Jewellers in the Bhogal area of Delhi. On Sunday night accused entered the shops through the terrace and escaped with ornaments worth $3 million (Rs 20-25 crore).

To ensure that they left no evidence behind, they dismantled the CCTV cameras and accessed the terrace of the building by jumping the roofs of adjacent buildings.

Thieves broke onto the terrace of a four-story building next to the shop, made their way to the bottom floor where the strongroom was situated, turned off the CCTV cameras, and then drilled a hole in the wall to access the locker.

According to police, the accused used a drill machine and first made a square hole (measuring 1.5×1), wide enough for a person to squeeze through. One of the men got in, collected all the jewellery and cash in a bag they had brought. They also used some bags from the shop itself.

The incident came to light when the owner of Umrao Singh Jewellers, Sanjeev Jain, opened the shop at 10:30am on Tuesday morning.

This is one of the biggest robberies in Delhi since 2015. Back then, a cash van driver fled with almost Rs 22.5 crore in cash from the Govindpuri neighbourhood in southeast Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

