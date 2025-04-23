A day after the dastardly terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam, security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LOC) in Baramulla district. The Indian Army has eliminated two terrorists and has also found ammunition that would further aid in orchestrating terror attacks.

"Heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, two terrorists have been eliminated, and an infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorists. Operation is in progress," Indian Army's Chinar Corp shared on X.

OP TIKKA, Baramulla



On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla, the alert tps on LC challenged and intercepted them resulting in a firefight.



The statement further added, "On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla, the alert tps on LC challenged and intercepted them resulting in a firefight."

Pahalgam terror attack:

Kashmir's Pahalgam witnessed a deadly attack on tourists on Tuesday (Apr 22) that claimed 28 lives. It was while enjoying the breezy weather and exploring the lush green meadows of Baisaran that armed men held tourists at gunpoint and shot at close range.

The attack is said to have been orchestrated and planned by The Resistance Front, which is an offshoot of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to sources, Lashkar commander Adil Gouri, who went to Pakistan from India in 2018, was instrumental in planning this attack. It is learnt that he recently infiltrated back into the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He was one of the terrorists who killed the tourists in Baisaran meadow.