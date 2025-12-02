/Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai, Tiruvallur shut schools and colleges as deadly storm kills hundreds in Sri Lanka

Chennai and Tiruvallur have shut schools and colleges today as heavy rain from Cyclone Ditwah is set to hit. Three deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu, while Sri Lanka faces a far bigger disaster with 334 dead.
Schools and colleges across Chennai and Tiruvallur will stay closed today (Tuesday, Dec 2) because of the forecast of heavy rains from Cyclone Ditwah. The decision was taken late on Monday as a precautionary measure, as authorities prepare for dangerous weather conditions. In a statement, Chennai District Collector Roshni Siddharth Jagade said that the shutdown will cover all educational institutions in the district on December 2 because of weather alerts. The District Collectors of Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram have given identical orders.
Also read | Asia’s monsoon apocalypse: Over 900 dead, hundreds missing across Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Thailand
Heavy downpours are expected throughout the day, making travel risky. Officials say that the holiday has been announced to ensure safety amid intense rainfall and water logging predictions.
Officials have advised residents to keep their eyes open, avoid travel unless necessary, and watch for updates from the state government and disaster response teams.
Tamil Nadu has already reported three deaths in rain-related incidents tied to the cyclone, Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said on Sunday.
Also read | War is good business? Global arms sales hit record $679bn in 2024; US and Russia among the biggest gainers
Sri Lanka has been hit far harder. The country has confirmed 334 deaths as floodwaters continue to rise in and around Colombo after Cyclone Ditwah tore through the island.
India on Monday sent 53 tons of relief supplies to Sri Lanka on Monday under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Rescue teams have been active on both sides of the strait. Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant and MI-17s from the Indian Air Force, working with the Sri Lankan Air Force, have been airlifting stranded people, including pregnant women, infants, and those in critical condition. The rescued include citizens of Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28 to support Sri Lanka with urgent search and rescue efforts and humanitarian aid after the cyclone's impact.