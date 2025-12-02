/Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai, Tiruvallur shut schools and colleges as deadly storm kills hundreds in Sri Lanka

Schools and colleges across Chennai and Tiruvallur will stay closed today (Tuesday, Dec 2) because of the forecast of heavy rains from Cyclone Ditwah. The decision was taken late on Monday as a precautionary measure, as authorities prepare for dangerous weather conditions. In a statement, Chennai District Collector Roshni Siddharth Jagade said that the shutdown will cover all educational institutions in the district on December 2 because of weather alerts. The District Collectors of Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram have given identical orders.

Why are schools and colleges shut?

Heavy downpours are expected throughout the day, making travel risky. Officials say that the holiday has been announced to ensure safety amid intense rainfall and water logging predictions.

Officials have advised residents to keep their eyes open, avoid travel unless necessary, and watch for updates from the state government and disaster response teams.

Tamil Nadu has already reported three deaths in rain-related incidents tied to the cyclone, Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said on Sunday.

Sri Lanka death toll rises to 334

Sri Lanka has been hit far harder. The country has confirmed 334 deaths as floodwaters continue to rise in and around Colombo after Cyclone Ditwah tore through the island.

India on Monday sent 53 tons of relief supplies to Sri Lanka on Monday under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Rescue teams have been active on both sides of the strait. Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant and MI-17s from the Indian Air Force, working with the Sri Lankan Air Force, have been airlifting stranded people, including pregnant women, infants, and those in critical condition. The rescued include citizens of Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.